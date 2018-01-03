× Broken foot will sideline Notre Dame’s leading scorer Bonzie Colson for eight weeks

SOUTH BEND – On the verge of breaking one of the school’s biggest basketball records, Mike Brey’s job just got a little harder for the majority of this season.

Forward Bonzie Colson suffered a broken left foot during a practice this week and will be sidelined for the next eight weeks. The injury was announced on Tuesday afternoon and comes before the Irish’s second ACC game of the year against North Carolina State on Wednesday night.

With a victory, Brey would become the all-time winningest coach in school history.

Senior All-American Bonzie Colson to miss eight weeks after suffering a left foot fracture in practice this week. Quote from @NDMikeBrey below… pic.twitter.com/cUtKfEjWQA — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) January 2, 2018

“We are all feeling for Bonzie right now, who was performing as well as any player in the country,” said Brey of the injury in a statement from the school. “We need to embrace this challenge. This program has lost key guys before and we figured out a way to earn an NCAA bid.”

That will be quite a challenge without Colson, a pre-season All-American who is enjoying his best season as a senior in South Bend. He leads the Irish with 21.4 points per game in 14 contests so far while picking up 10.3 rebounds a game as well. He helped the Irish win the Maui Invitational in November and rise to a s high as No. 5 in the polls, but an inconsistent December caused them to fall out of the rankings.

Now at 11-3, Notre Dame hosts the Wolfpack at the Purcell Pavilion trying to help Brey make history with his 394th career win at the school, which would push him ahead of Digger Phelps for the all-time win record. At the moment, however, that’s probably far from his mind as the Irish make do without their best player for the bulk of the ACC season.