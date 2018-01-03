2 injured after police pursuit ends in crash in South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash involving a semi-truck on the city's South Side on Wednesday.

Emergency response crews were on the scene near 79th Street and Kedzie Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Fire crews were calling the situation a level one hazmat.

The two people injured were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said Evergreen Park police tried to pull over a car and the driver led them on a pursuit. The car then collided with a semi truck.

An order was given to terminate the chase, which police said they did, but the car continued at a high rate of speed ultimately crashing into the semi-truck.

This entire intersection was closed as police continued to work at the scene.