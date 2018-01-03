The 3rd Annual Sports “Feedie” Awards for the 2017 Year in Chicago Sports

CHICAGO – At the beginning of every year, it’s always prudent to reflect on the 365 days that have just passed.

2018 is here, sure, but a lot happened in 2017 that is worth another look. We on Sports Feed had that in mind, hence the “Sports Feedies” were created in 2015 with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

It was a way to put a bow on a year in Chicago sports that just came to an end. From the professional teams to those in college, we give fans a chance to vote on their favorite moments from the past year.

Wednesday was that day for Jarrett and Josh as they handed out awards in a number of categories and you can watch them in the videos below.

