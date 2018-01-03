Vic Fangio gets a chance to interview for the Bears’ head coaching vacancy

LAKE FOREST – Since the firing was made official, the rumor mill concerning the Bears’ coaching search has been non-stop. Ryan Pace even said himself that he’d have to be aggressive in looking for the team’s new on-field leader considering the number of openings for the same position around the league.

For the moment, however, the general manager has looked to someone inside Halas Hall to start.

On Wednesday, the Bears confirmed that they’ve interviewed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for the head coaching job.

Whether just a courtesy interview or a serious look, it give Fangio a shot at something he’s never had during his tenure in the NFL: A head coaching position.

With seven teams in the NFL, including the Bears since 2015, he’s been either a defensive assistant coach or a defensive coordinator. That’s been his position the last three seasons in Chicago after being let go from a similar position with the 49ers after the firing of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Before that happened, Fangio did receive and interview for the head coaching job in San Francisco but the team went with defensive line coach Jim Tomsula instead. He lasted just one season before being fired.

During his time in Chicago, Fangio has made progress with a Bears’ defense that has often been riddled with injuries and featured a number of young players. Inheriting a defense that was 31st in points allowed and 30th in yards given up a game, the defensive coordinator got the unit up to ninth in points allowed this season and tenth in yardage.

Of course this is just the start of the process for Pace, who according to the Boston Globe has an interview already lineup for for Friday with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Saturday, according to the NFL Network’s Albert Breer, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo will have his interview with the Bears in Philadelphia.