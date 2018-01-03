× Website created by Garry McCarthy’s exploratory committee promotes his possible run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — A new website is promoting Garry McCarthy’s possible run for mayor of Chicago.

WGN’s political reporter, Tahman Bradley, confirmed with former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy that GarryforMayor.com is his exploratory committee’s website for his possible mayoral run.

McCarthy was fired by Mayor Emanuel in 2015, in the wake of the Laquan McDonald shooting.

Prior to coming to Chicago, McCarthy ran police departments in New York and Newark, New Jersey.