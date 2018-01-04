3 families displaced after South Side apartment building fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – At least 12 people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building on the city’s South Side.

The fire broke out on 86 Street and Vincennes Street in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday evening.

Firefighters said they didn’t hear smoke detectors when they arrived, but no one was injured. The three families made it out on their own as the fire quickly spread from the first floor to the roof.

The families lived on the second and third floor. Eight kids were among those displaced, some just toddlers.

Officials believe someone with a blow torch trying to thaw a frozen pipe may have accidentally started the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the three families find a place to stay for the night.

The investigation is ongoing.