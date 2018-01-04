× Dowell Loggains leaves Bears to be the Dolphins offensive coordinator: Report

LAKE FOREST – It was inevitable that his time at Halas Hall was coming to an end, and perhaps it’s not a surprise where Dowell Loggains is headed next.

According to multiple reports, including Adam Schefter of ESPN and the Chicago Tribune, the former Bears offensive coordinator is reuniting with Adam Gase in Miami to take the same position with the Dolphins.

Former Bears’ OC Dowell Loggains is being hired as Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, per source. Dolphins’ former OC Clyde Christensen likely to remain with team, transitioning to another role. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2018

Neither team has confirmed the move.

Gase and Loggains worked together with the Bears during the 2015 season under John Fox, with the former serving as offense coordinator and the latter the quarterback’s coach. When Gase left after that season to take the Dolphins head coaching job, Loggains took his place as the Bears offensive coordinator.

That role likely came to an end on Monday when Fox was fired after three seasons with the Bears, which typically leads to the replacement of most of the coaching staff. Since there is a good chance the team will choose an offensive-minded head coach or big name offensive coordinator, Loggains figured to be out of a job.

Now he joins Gase in Miami, who is 16-16 in his first two seasons with the Dolphins. After making the playoffs as a Wild Card in his first season, the team slipped to 6-10 in 2017.