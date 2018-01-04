How to keep your pets safe during bitter cold conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--Just because pets have fur doesn't mean they don't get cold.

Animal experts say pets can be just as vulnerable as humans in Chicago's winter weather.

Dr. Donna Alexander of the Cook Co. Dept. of Animal & Rabies Control said dogs who have lived in Chicago's climate may be less adaptable to the cold than dogs born and bread in Alaska, for example.

Alexander recommended using booties and sweaters for dogs in extreme cold.

She also suggested wiping dogs paws with a warm, wet cloth to get rid of any road salt.