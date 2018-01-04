× White Sox add some bullpen help in trade with Dodgers and Royals

CHICAGO – Rick Hahn has made it a point to surprise many when it comes to the White Sox rebuild since the start of last offseason, so many fans got excited around 6 PM Thursday evening.

That’s when reports circulated that the White Sox were involved in a three-team trade. Quickly some fans began to wonder who the team might be acquiring this time, considering their success in late 2016 and 2017 with moves featuring other teams.

In the ends, fans probably weren’t blown away by the deal, but the team did add some needed help to their bullpen for 2018.

With trade partners in the Dodgers and Royals, the White Sox acquired relief pitchers Luis Avilan and Joakim Soria along with cash considerations. In the deal, they gave up minor league utility Jake Peter.

A six-year MLB veteran, Avilan spent the 2017 season with the Dodgers, appearing in 61 games with a 2.93 ERA as he struck out 52 batters compared to 22 walks. In 329 career appearances in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Avilan has a career 2.97 ERA with a 17-9 record.

Meanwhile Soria comes from the Royals via the three-team trade, bringing with him ten years of MLB experience. In 2017 he appeared in 59 games and sported a 3.70 ERA with 64 strikeouts compared to 20 walks. Used only in relief his entire career, Soria has a 2.86 ERA with the Royals, Rangers, Tigers, and Pirates in 573 appearances.