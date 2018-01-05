Dog freezes to death after being left outside overnight; Suburban couple charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHLAKE, Ill. -- A suburban couple is facing animal cruelty charges after their dog froze to death outside.

Authorities say Jonathan Flores-Barona, 26, and his wife, Monica Alanas, 21, were having an argument on Dec. 28th. Flores-Barona took his wife’s belongings and the family dog, a 1 and a half-year-old shih tzu, to a home in Northlake.

The next morning the dog was found dead after apparently being left on the porch overnight.

The temperature dipped to a low of ten degrees on the night the dog was left outside.

Alanas claims she did not know her husband left the dog on the porch.

He claims that he told her.

Both Flores-Barona and Alanas were charged with Cruel Treatment to Animal.

They are due back in court Feb. 20th.