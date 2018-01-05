Spike in Cook County flu cases taxing area hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Hospitals across the Chicago area are dealing with a spike in the number of flu cases.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of influenza cases in the past two weeks within the Cook County Health and Hospitals System.

One person has died.

Doctors are urging Chicagoans to get their flu shot, saying it’s never too late to protect yourself.

Since flu season began, about 150 cases have been seen throughout the CCHS, which serves Cook County and the city, but it’s estimated about 1,500 people have tested positive for the flu in the Chicago area.

Cases are reported on a voluntary bases so that number could be much higher.

Babies over six months old, those over 65 years old and the chronically ill are especially susceptible.

The Chicago Fire Department added five life support ambulances to combat the high number of patients with the flu flooding hospitals.