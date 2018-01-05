Victim of Facebook Live shooting shares story with WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The victim of a shooting recorded on live on Facebook talked to WGN about the shooting and what led up to it.

Chicago police say 29-year-old LaBritney Austin turned herself in on January 3rd.

She's charged with felony aggravated battery by discharging a firearm.

The shooting happened January 2nd just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 6400 block of S. Calumet Ave. in Parkway Gardens.

Kearra Hardmon says she started the Facebook Live video because she assumed there would be a confrontation.

She did not expect her girlfriend would shoot her.

"There was no pain for the first couple of seconds and then it just started feeling like throbbing and burning at the same time. Then it felt like my arm was off my shoulder. I could not move my arm, that's why I was so hysterical after a while," said Hardmon.

The bullet went through Hardmon's shoulder, shattering her bone.

"I was literally right in front of her window, and if I wouldn't have turned around I would have got shot in my chest, my face, my neck or something. I would never have been able to come back home to my baby. My mama would have been burying her daughter," said Hardmon.

Hardmon says she and Austin had arguments in the past but they never hit each other. She says that's why she's surprised Austin showed up with a gun and even more surprised she pulled the trigger.