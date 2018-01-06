Thieves target elderly on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --In the 8800 block of South Paulina, there’s not too much activity.

But since mid-December, Chicago police say two white men between the ages of 30 and 50 have been knocking on doors here and targeting the elderly.

Police call it a ruse burglary. Men talk their way inside –- offering home repairs or small jobs –- and then walk through the house and steal cash.

It's happened at least five times since Dec. 18 in the Auburn Gresham, Mount Greenwood and West Pullman neighborhoods.

Police say the thieves drive a pickup truck and pretend to work for a utility company. One victim says they offered to resurface his driveway, and when he refused, they did it anyway.

Authorities say residents should always ask for identification.