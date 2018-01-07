Busted pipes create ‘Mother of all Icicles’ in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Part of a busy street remains closed after water from a busted pipe froze to encase a fire escape on a high-rise building downtown.

Police closed a section of South Wabash near Harrison around 5 p.m. Saturday after a pipe burst in a storage building, freezing as it flowed out of a window on an upper floor. Images show the aftermath: giant icicles are hanging from a wrought-iron fire escape that is roughly 20 stories tall.

Officials from Chicago's Buildings Department were working with the property managers of the building to eliminate the ice, with workers hoping to chip it away before rush hour Monday morning.