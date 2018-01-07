Chicago may avoid snow plow, garbage strike with contract deal

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago has reached a tentative five-year agreement with the union representing snow plow and garbage truck drivers, according to officials.

Members of the Teamsters Local 700 Union had scheduled a strike vote for Sunday, but both sides struck a deal in their contract negotiations late Saturday night.

Neither side would reveal details, other than to say it’s a five-year contract.

The union represents more than 2,000 city employees, many of whom drive garbage trucks and snowplows. Union members will review the new contract and vote on it next week.