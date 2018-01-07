CTA fare hike goes into effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – On Sunday, CTA riders will need a little extra money to ride the buses or trains. The transit agency’s first fare hike in eight years went into effect Sunday morning.

A bus ride went up to $2.25. A train ride is now $2.50 and a 30-day CTA/Pace pass is now $105.

The transit agency said declining ridership and a shortfall of funds from the state have forced it to raise prices. The CTA is faced with a more than $33 million budget hole. The new pricing was approved in December.

Officials said CTA is also cutting costs by eliminating 45 vacant jobs positions that do not directly deal with customers. CTA is also freezing hiring for 70 other posts.

Some of those against the fare increase have called the price hike an attack on the poor.

The last fare hike was in 2009.

For a full list of fares, visit the CTA’s website.