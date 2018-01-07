From The Tower: The Bears coaching search continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's still only six days old, but already Ryan Pace has six guys in mind for the the on-field leader of the Bears.

Is the next head coach of the team in that group, or are there others that could emerge? Only time will tell.

Naturally Jarrett Payton had a lot to say on the current candidates for the job in his discussion with Josh Frydman "From The Tower" on Sunday night's Sports Feed. From the WGN Radio studios, both guys discussed the possible replacements for John Fox at length, including one who interviewed this morning.

Hear Jarrett and Josh's discussion in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blackhawks have hit the halfway point of their season, doing so five games over .500. Yet they are still a point behind the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, and figure to have a fight to qualify for the postseason in the second half.

Sunday was a bright spot as the Blackhawks beat the Oilers 4-1 in a matinee at the United Center. Hear Josh and Jarrett's discussion in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile the Bulls had a very good and then a very bad moment this weekend.

Kris Dunn had an incredible game on Friday before the entire team had a letdown with a quick turnaround on Saturday night in Indiana.

Jarrett and Josh discuss the team in the video above.