2 accused of attacking woman, 63, during Old Town home invasion

CHICAGO — Chicago police charged a couple with breaking into an 63-year-old woman’s apartment in Old Town and attacking her.

Police say Derdra Brown and Willie Polk forced their way into the apartment near the 1500 block of North Sedgwick Friday night. They demanded that Brown’s neighbor give them cash.

Then police say Brown punched her in the face, broke her little finger and hit her over the head with a bottle.

Brown and Polk are charged with home invasion and aggravated battery. They’re being held without bond.