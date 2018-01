Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLWOOD, Ill. -- A shooting outside a nightclub in the west suburbs has left several people injured.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at Avenue23 Bar, located at 2305 St Charles Rd., in Bellwood.

Police say it started with a fight inside the bar.

The altercation then moved outdoors, where someone opened fire.

Three men were shot.

No word on their conditions or an arrests in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.