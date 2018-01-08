Bears name Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy new head coach

LAKE FOREST – It appears that the search for a replacement for John Fox took just a week for Ryan Pace.

On Monday, the Bears officially announced Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as the 16th head coach in franchise history.

The team will hold an introductory news conference at Halas Hall on Tuesday.

Nagy has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs the last two seasons. Before that, he served as quarterbacks coach in Kansas City from 2013-2015.

