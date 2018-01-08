Body found in Waukegan pool, family worries it might be missing teen​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Police found a body in a pool in Waukegan, Ill., and locals are wondering if it’s a teenager who went missing on Christmas.

Lucio Cambray, 18, was last seen on Dec. 25. He was at a gas station with a friend. He told his friend he had to go somewhere and he hasn’t been seen since.

Friends and family of Cambray held a prayer vigil Monday night. They spent Sunday looking for him and are praying the body police found frozen in a pool in the 1300 block of North Jackson Street is not their loved one.

Police stumbled on the body Monday around 12 a.m.. The Lake County Coroner said the body was found in a pool that had been drained for the season.

The earliest the body can be identified publicly is Tuesday because the coroner said he needs 24 to 48 hours to complete an investigation.

The pool where the body was found is behind a home that caught fire in early December. In that case, an 18-year-old girl was living illegally in a basement apartment and couldn’t get out. Firefighters rescued her but she died later at the hospital.

The home has a red tag on the door and hasn’t been occupied since according to neighbors.

The pool behind it is just ten blocks from where Cambray was last seen.

If the body is that of Cambray, his family said the next step is justice.

Cambray's mother and father could not be at the vigil because they voluntarily left the United States and returned to Mexico in 2008. They left their children behind because they thought they would be safer in the U.S.