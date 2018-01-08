Greg Gabriel discusses the Bears hire of Matt Nagy on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It took just one week for the Bears to find the new leader for their franchise.

On Monday, Ryan Pace completed his seven-day search by hiring Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs as the head coach of the Bears. He's been in Kansas City since 2013 and the last two years has served as a co-offensive coordinator and the main man with the offense in 2017.

He's one of the main head coaching prospects in the league, and now he gets the chance to help the Bears rebuild with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and a number of young skill players.

Former Bears Director of Pro Scouting, 670 The Score, and Pro Football Weekly analyst Greg Gabriel took some time to discuss the hire with Jarrett Payton on Monday for Sports Feed. You can watch the segment in the video above.