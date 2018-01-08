Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge talk about new Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There were six who initially got the interview and the question on Sunday was whether Ryan Pace was going to take some time to talk to others about the open Bears head coaching position.

The answer was no, in fact all he ended up needing was his conversation on Sunday.

Matt Nagy, who met with Pace just a day after the Chiefs lost in the AFC Wild Card Game to the Titans, was named the Bears 16th head coach on Monday morning. Its' the first time he's gotten a chance to lead a team, and he comes to town after a great 2017 season in Kansas City.

What can he do here in Chicago? Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge discussed that possibility on Sports Feed on Monday night live from Lake Forest with Josh Frydman.

