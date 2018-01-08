3 firefighters injured after ‘mayday’ call during extra-alarm fire on West Side

CHICAGO — Three firefighters were injured after a “mayday” was called as crews battled an extra-alarm fire on Chicago’s West Side.
The 2-11 fire started around noon Monday on the 4800 block of West Van Buren in the Austin neighborhood.
After fire crews arrived to the scene, a “mayday” was called for a missing firefighter. But, the “mayday” was secured shortly after and all firefighters were accounted for.
One person was transported to Loretto Hospital. One firefighter was transferred to Stroger Hospital for minor burns, and two firefighters were transported to West Suburban Hospital.
The Chicago Fire Department reports there is a fire in two buildings.
