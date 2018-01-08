Robert Zeglinski looks ahead to the Matt Nagy era of the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Indeed, they went with an offensive guy.

That was the thought of many Bears fans when they decided to fire John Fox and find a new head coach just a week ago. When you put the franchise in the hands of a rookie quarterback, there is a good chance that the coach is going to be brought in to work with him.

Robert Zeglinski of Windy City Gridiron was thinking the same thing on Monday night when Ryan Pace went with Matt Nagy to lead the Bears into the 2018 season and beyond. He took some time to discuss the hire on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman, discussing what the future might look like with Matt in charge.

