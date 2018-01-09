1 injured after I-57 shooting, officials say

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old motorist was shot in the left thigh on Interstate 57 Tuesday evening, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to reports of a vehicle being shot at about 4:15 p.m. while it was heading south on I-57 at 101st Street. The 31-year-old man, who was alone in his vehicle, was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital.

Southbound I-57 lanes were shut down just past Halsted following the shooting.

A dark-colored van was seen fleeing the area near 101st Street.

No one is in custody.