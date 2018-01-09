6-year-old boy dies after Back of the Yards crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 6-year-old boy has died after being ejected from a vehicle involved in an accident.

The accident happened Monday evening at 47th and Halsted in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police say a 31-year-old man driving a Ford Expedition east on 47th ran a red light and was broadsided by a Chevy Equinox, driven by a 61-year-old man.

The 6-year-old and an 8-year-old boy were both ejected from the Ford. The 6-year-old died overnight.

The 8-year-old is said to be in stable condition.

No citations have been issued, but police are still investigating.