A Whirlwind 48 Hours: Matt Nagy's quick journey to becoming the Bears' head coach

LAKE FOREST – As with many transitions in sports, things happened quickly thanks to circumstances beyond the participant’s control.

That very much describes the Bears when it comes to finding their 16th head coach in franchise history this weekend.

After winning the AFC West with a strong offense, the Chiefs were expected to beat the Wild Card Titans on Saturday evening in their first playoff contest. With Matt Nagy at the controls of the offensive strategy, Kansas City jumped out to a 21-3 lead only to squander it in the second half at a chilly Arrowhead Stadium.

Marcus Mariota, a quarterback, caught his own pass for a touchdown in the third quarter and the momentum changed for good. With Travis Kelce out of the Chiefs lineup, the offense collapsed in a 22-21 shocker that ended Nagy’s season prematurely.

That ended up a good thing for Ryan Pace, who had his sights set on the offensive coordinator, and moved quickly.

Interviews for #Bears head coach continues today with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy. 📰: https://t.co/VLUzP1h0VG pic.twitter.com/jr1uAL8bZF — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 7, 2018

The interview occurred on Sunday, with Nagy talking to the Bears just hours after the loss to the Titans. That rounded out a half-dozen interviews for Pace in his first week since firing John Fox.

Would there be more? Nope, because Pace had his mind made up on Monday morning.

Matt Nagy is our new head coach!#HeadCoachNagy will be introduced to the public at a press conference on Tuesday. 📰:https://t.co/HFUPpgWxin pic.twitter.com/9NywB0Qek1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2018

Just before 11 AM, the Bears put out the news release that Nagy was their new head coach, the first time he’s been given a top role on an NFL team in his career. It comes after he spent five seasons with the Chiefs as a quarterbacks coach, co-offensive coordinator, and then he got the job by himself in 2017.

With the Kansas City offense ranking fifth in yardage and sixth in points per game this past year, the prospects of what he could do with the Bears excited running back Jordan Howard, who spoke with ChicagoBears.com after the hire.

.@JHowardx24 on #HeadCoachNagy: "Seeing what he did in Kansas City is very exciting." pic.twitter.com/24hWntLL17 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2018

A few hours later – and just 48 hours removed from the end of his season with the Chiefs – Nagy arrived at his new home via a private jet.

Nagy will be introduced at a 1 PM news conference at Halas Hall. He’s got a lot of work to do, considering the Bears have missed the playoffs for the last seven seasons.

At least he’ll have a bit more time to do that then he had for a major change in his career trajectory from Kansas City to Chicago.