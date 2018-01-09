Chris Emma talks with Jarrett about the Bears’ hire of Matt Nagy on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The coach has been hired, the announcement has been made, and he's been introduced at a major news conference at Halas Hall.

All of the ceremonies befitting of the 16th coach in Bears' history have been taken care of, with Chicago getting to learn a little more about Matt Nagy. The former Chiefs offensive coordinator was officially welcomed to the team in a news conference Tuesday at Halas Hall.

So what kind of impression did he make?

Chris Emma of 670 The Score discussed that and more about the Nagy news conference and hire with Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed Tuesday night live from Halas Hall. They not only talked about the coach's demeanor during his meeting with the media but also his ability to bring true change to a Bears franchise in need of some success.

