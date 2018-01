Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--The group that monitors Chicago police misconduct released its report Tuesday on the deadly shooting of two people by officer Robert Rialmo.

The officer shot and killed Quintonio LeGrier during a call to Legrier's home in December, 2015.

LeGrier's neighbor, Betty Jones, was hit and killed by a bullet after she opened the door for Officer Rialmo.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, known as COPA, ruled the shooting was not justified.