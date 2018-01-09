Jarrett and Josh recap Matt Nagy’s introduction day at Halas Hall with the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Eight days ago, the search had just begun. Ryan Pace was talking about finding a new leader for the Bears after firing John Fox after three seasons.

On Tuesday, he already had his guy to lead the Bears into the future.

The hiring of former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was sealed up on Sunday, announced on Monday, and then introduced as the 16th head coach in Bears history at Halas Hall.

Naturally on Sports Feed we had Jarrett Payton up at Halas Hall to cover the event and all the happenings with the new head coach on Tuesday's show.