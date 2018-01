CHICAGO — A man was beaten and shot during a home invasion overnight.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near 121st and Bishop in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police say the victim heard knocking on his door and when he went to answer it, two males and a female tried to get inside.

When he resisted, he was shot twice and beaten.

Police say he is in stable condition.

No one is in custody.