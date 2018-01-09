Man resentenced to 75 years in Blair Holt murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Michael Pace, the man who pleaded guilty to killing 16-year-old Blair Holt on a CTA bus 10 years ago, was resentenced to 75 years Tuesday.

Pace, who was also 16 at the time of the shooting, was originally sentenced to 100 years in prison. But an appeals court threw out the sentence because of improper comments made by the judge.

During the first part of his sentencing hearing last month, Pace apologized to Holt's parents.

The judge called the crime "cold" and "calculated." Pace will not be eligible for release until he is 85 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.