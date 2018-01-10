80-year-old crossing guard out of coma, recovering after being hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – An elderly crossing guard on the city’s North Side is out of a coma and recovering after she was hit by a car.

Janet Gould, 80, was hit from behind Monday afternoon as she was escorting kids across the street at the intersection of Clark Street and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Gould was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Ill. Her daughter said she emerged from the coma and is making steady progress.

While her family is upset the 29-year-old ride share driver received only one ticket, they are thankful for all the support from so many people.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued the following statement: