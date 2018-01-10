× Body found in pool is missing Waukegan teen, medical examiner says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An autopy has determined that the body found in a backyard pool is the missing teenager from Waukegan, according to the medical examiner.

Lucio Cambray, 18, was last seen on December 25. He was at a gas station with a friend. He told his friend he had to go somewhere and wasn’t seen since.

Police discovered the body Monday in a pool that had been drained for the season.

The pool is located behind a home that caught fire in early December. In that case, an 18-year-old girl was living illegally in a basement apartment and couldn’t get out. She was rescued, but later died.

The pool is just 10 blocks from where Cambray was last seen.

