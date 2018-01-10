FeedonThis: The Matt Nagy talk continues on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For the past week on Sports Feed, it's really been the Matt Nagy show.

The new Bears' coach has been the topic of discussion for Jarrett Payton, Josh Frydman, and a variety of guests on the program. That didn't change on Wednesday, a day after Nagy became the 16th head coach in franchise history.

He was one of the three topics featured in the "Chicago Sports Exchange" where the hosts "Buy" or "Sell" topics in the Windy City. That's part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that Nagy is the head coach, he's begun to assemble his staff for the 2018 season and beyond.

While he's made a few moves, there are still others to come, and the future of Vic Fangio has yet to be decided.

Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.