Ramirez-Rosa drops out of congressional race, backs ‘Chuy’ Garcia

Posted 2:49 PM, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 02:57PM, January 10, 2018

CHICAGO — The race to replace U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez got less crowded on Tuesday.

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward, announced he was dropping out of the race to fill Gutierrez’s seat and backed Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

Ramirez-Rosa said he made the decision because he did not want to dilute progressive voter support for Garcia.

In November, Gutierrez announced he would not be seeking re-election and said he supports Garcia as his replacement.

A recent survey showed Garcia with a big early lead.