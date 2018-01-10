Ramirez-Rosa drops out of congressional race, backs ‘Chuy’ Garcia

CHICAGO — The race to replace U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez got less crowded on Tuesday.

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward, announced he was dropping out of the race to fill Gutierrez’s seat and backed Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

Ramirez-Rosa said he made the decision because he did not want to dilute progressive voter support for Garcia.

I've made the difficult decision to step out of the IL-4 primary. After spending the last week discussing with family, friends & fellow progressives, I've come to the conclusion that this is best for the progressive movement we continue to build every day: https://t.co/zY3fZlQaYB — Ald Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) January 9, 2018

In November, Gutierrez announced he would not be seeking re-election and said he supports Garcia as his replacement.

A recent survey showed Garcia with a big early lead.