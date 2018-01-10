× Rauner to speak about stay at veterans home where some residents died from Legionnaires’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. Bruce Rauner will address the public regarding his stay at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy on Wednesday.

The Republican’s office released a notice Tuesday evening that he will speak at an 11:30 a.m. news conference at the home.

The Quincy facility has had an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease that has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents since 2015 and sickened dozens more.

A report of a lawsuit by 11 families against the state last month increased pressure on Rauner for a response. He took up residence at the home on Jan. 3 to live among the residents and get a better understanding of operations and water-management there.

Legionnaires’ is caused by bacteria that grow in water systems and which can sicken people who inhale infected water vapor.