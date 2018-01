Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A long time member of the WGN family has passed away.

Milt Rosenberg was a University of Chicago psychology professor and also hosted the program, "Extension 720", from 1973 to 2012 on WGN Radio.

He died Tuesday of pneumonia.

Professor Rosenberg's program featured an intellectual and eclectic range of topics and guests from academics, world affairs, and much more.

He was 92.