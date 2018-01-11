As they start the second half, Tab Bamford discusses the Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Before the season began, Stan Bowman angrily promised change to the Blackhawks after their quick exit from the playoffs in 2017.

With the team still out of the playoffs halfway through the season, the general manager is still trying to make that happen. He took another step on Wednesday by acquiring Anthony Duclair from the Coyotes for the struggling Richard Panik, hoping to boost the team for a second half run to the playoffs.

That was one of the many topics on the Blackhawks that writer Tab Bamford discussed on Thursday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.