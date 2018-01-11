× Bears add offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich to Matt Nagy’s staff

LAKE FOREST – When it comes to running the Bears’ offense, there is no doubt the man who will have the most influence on the group.

After all, Matt Nagy said at his introductory news conference that he will handle the playcalling for the Bears in 2018. Still the new coach would still hire an offensive coordinator, and it appears he’s made that selection.

According a number of reports, the Bears have hired Mark Helfrich to serve as Nagy’s first offensive coordinator as a head coach in the NFL. The team has yet to confirm the move.

He was the head coach of Oregon from 2013-2016, a tenure which started with great success but tailed off towards the end. After a 24-4 records in his first two years that included an apperance in the National Championship game in 2014, Helfrich’s team slipped to a 9-4 record in 2015 and then to 4-8 in 2016. That led to his firing shortly after that season and he was out of football entirely in 2017.

This will be the first time that Helfrich will be a coach of any kind in the NFL, spending the better part of the last two decades in the college game. He had stops at Boise State, Arizona State, and Colorado before starting his time in Eugene in 2009 as the offensive coordinator for Chip Kelly.