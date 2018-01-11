Bryant McIntosh’s passing helps him break a Northwestern record in win over Minnesota

ROSEMONT – Just a week-and-a-half ago, there was concern that his time on the floor for Northwestern might be limited after a knee injury put him out of the lineup.

But Bryant McIntosh is not only back in the Wildcats’ lineup, but he’s out on the floor breaking Wildcats’ records. You can bet his teammates along with his coach really appreciated that on Monday night.

The senior guard passed Northwestern out of a Big Ten funk by dishing out a school-record 16 assists in a dominant 83-60 victory over Minnesota at Allstate Arena. It was a much-needed performance for a Wildcats team in need of a win after dropping their first two games of the second part of Big Ten season last week.

McIntosh broke the record previously held by Patrick Baldwin, who had 14 assists against Youngstown State on December 5, 1992. Oddly enough, the current Northwestern guard broke it after the previous record holder left his job as an assistant coach after last year to take the head coaching position at Milwaukee.

That doesn’t mean Baldwin wasn’t paying attention.

The people, groups or teams who win in this world are the ones who hit adversity and get back up time after time! Rise up! — Patrick Baldwin (@CoachBaldwin23) January 11, 2018

McIntosh, who injured his knee against Brown on December 30th and missed the Wildcats’ next game against Nebraska, is averaging six assists a game to go along with 13.4 points. Northwestern could use more performances like Wednesday from their senior guard if they hope to return to the NCAA Tournament again.