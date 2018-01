Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a large portion of the Chicago area until midnight.

Rain, sleet and freezing rain is expected as a cold front moves through and temps drop rapidly.

The 56 deg high Wed and 59 Thu mark the first time in 6 yrs back to back 50s have occurred in January. Only 30% of January months since 1871 have achieved that warmth...but temps are tumbling and it's back to winter! #ilwx #inwx @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/FvbPoLPfTv — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) January 12, 2018

5PM: Temps are nosediving along the Fox River Valley. Rapidly approaching 32° in Elgin, Crystal Lake & Sandwich. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/f1OzoiwOmO — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) January 11, 2018

54°downtown. Fifty miles way in Aurora...36° — Demetrius Ivory (@DIvory_WGN) January 11, 2018

20 degree difference from the loop to Sugar Grove! https://t.co/OyZtvNhHMY — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 11, 2018

Chicago-area roads could become slick in many spots.

At 4PM CST the north-south-oriented cold front was moving east over the Fox River Valley – along a line from Fox Lake – Crystal Lake – Elgin – St. Charles – Aurora to Morris and south.

3:20PM Temps: 61° Downtown Chicago

40° Shabonna

36° Rochelle

32° Rockford

18° Moline

17° Galena #ILwx pic.twitter.com/OSCPKlvbm4 — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) January 11, 2018

