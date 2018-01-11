CPS meeting turns into shouting match over possible school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago Public Schools meeting turned into a shouting match, as parents fought over the possibility of more school closures.

Some people had to be separated as arguments got heated Wednesday night at Kennedy King College.

No one was arrested.

This was during a meeting on CPS' plans to close four high schools in Englewood and replace them with one new building.

District officials say enrollment at the four schools is too low.

But dozens of parents and students want their schools to stay open.

The CPS plan would shut down Harper, Hope, Robeson and Team Englewood high schools in June.

The new building would be built on the Robeson campus.