Son charged with murder of father in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A man has been charged with the murder of his father in Hoffman Estates.

Alec Tarasiuk, who is in his 20s, is charged with one count of first degree murder.

Wally Tarasiuk, 57, was found with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Ash Road.

The shooting happened after a confrontation with his son, Alec.

Alec said his father threatened to shoot him, so he shot him first. He was taken into custody.

Alec is scheduled to appear in bond court later today.

Tarasuik was a carpenter. His family said he was a very good man and the family just spent Christmas together at his home.