Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Winter weather returns
-
Cold front bring massive drop in temps, winter weather
-
Snow covers Chicago area during evening commute
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: 1-5 inches of snow on the way
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues
-
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold continues
-
Saturday weather forecast: Sunny and mild
-
Temps in teens to follow Christmas Eve snowfall
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
Cloudy, flurries, light snow possible on Monday
-
-
Mostly cloudy skies, isolated flurries ahead
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures continue
-
Gloomy, rainy Sunday, some snow pellets