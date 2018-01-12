× City dog shelter to consider euthanization after surpassing capacity

CHICAGO — Chicago’s animal shelter is filled beyond capacity.

The city shelter must accept every dog it receives.

The number of dogs hit 300 on Thursday. The shelter is meant to serve 200.

Dogs are coming in at a faster pace than they can be adopted out, or assigned to rescue shelters.

If the shelter can’t find permanent or temporary homes for those dogs, some of them may have to be euthanized.

