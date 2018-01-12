Person struck, killed by CTA train; Purple Line service suspended
CHICAGO — A person was struck and killed by a CTA train, the fire department has confirmed.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near Bryn Mawr.
Service on the Purple Line has been temporarily suspended in the Loop due to the accident.
Howard-bound Red Line service continues to bypass all stations from Belmont to Howard except Sheridan and Wilson. 95th-bound service operating but board on Howard-bound track from Jarvis thru Addison. Bryn Mawr bypassed.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.