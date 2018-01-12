Sen. Durbin says he was in meeting where Trump made ‘hate-filled, vile, racist’ comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A senator present at a White House immigration meeting says President Donald Trump used vulgar language to describe African countries, saying he made "hate-filled, vile and racist" comments.

Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, told reporters prior to the annual MLK breakfast on Friday, that Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and that he referenced "shithole countries" in Africa.

Durbin said "shitholes" was "the exact word used by the president not just once but repeatedly."

Durbin added, "When the question was asked about Haitians ... he said, 'Hatians? Do we need more Hatians?'"

He went on to say, “I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday." And added, "You’ve seen the comments in the press. I’ve not read one of them that’s inaccurate.”

Trump said on Twitter Friday that his language during the meeting was "tough," but "this was not the language used." He did not specifically deny using the word "shithole."

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018