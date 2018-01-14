Evan Altman wraps up Cubs Convention weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a few days in the middle of Winter to think about warmer days ahead in the Spring and Summer.

The annual Cubs convention gives fans a chance to see the team for the first time since last October's playoffs, getting a look at some of their players returning from last year and the new ones acquired for 2018.

That list is pretty short at the moment since the free agent market so far is a bit slow. No Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, or Alex Cobb have found a home, keeping the Cubs in the running for one of the elite pitchers in the market.

That's just one of the many topics on the team that Evan Altman, the Editor-in-Chief of CubsInsider.com, discussed on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

You can watch Evan's segments in the video above or below.